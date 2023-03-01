95pc complaints addressed: ombudsman

LAHORE: Provincial Ombudsman Maj (retd) Azam Sulaiman has said that 95 percent of the complaints received so far have been resolved. He was speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday.

Maj (retd) Azam Sulaiman said that the provincial ombudsman office has a remarkable track record including the launching of helpline 1050. The institution has been digitalised and functional on a 24/7 basis.

The provincial ombudsman office is synchronised with the regional offices of ombudsman working in all districts of province.

He said that the provincial ombudsman office is monitoring and evaluating the performance of the investigation officer. The buildings of regional offices have been constructed in five districts including DG Khan, Muzaffargarh, Mianwali, Jhang and Attock in 2022 and are operational, he informed. Ombudsman office is resolving the complaints regarding police, revenue administration, local government, housing department, health and education sectors in a winsome manner, he said.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that having ombudsman offices is no less than a boon which helps the common people to get quick redressal or to resolve any problem as soon as possible in case of complaint from any government agency.