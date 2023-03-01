Couple found dead in house

LAHORE: Bodies of husband and wife were recovered from a house in the Sundar police limits on Tuesday. Edhi spokesman said that 51-year-old Nazir Ahmad was found dead while a 46-year-old woman named Nabila committed self-immolation. The bodies were transferred to mortuary.

Abducted: A 16-year-old man was allegedly abducted after a group of suspects stormed into a store in the Kahna area. Reportedly, the suspects entered the store, broke valuables, tortured people and abducted employee identified as Haider.

In another incident, Faisal Town police arrested a suspect for torturing a store owner. The arrested suspect was identified as Kashif. A video was reported in which a suspect was seen riding a car abusing and torturing the victim.

A complaint was launched by victim Umar Zia.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 1,155 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 11 people died, whereas 1,196 were injured. Out of this, 645 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 551 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.