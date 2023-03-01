Naqvi lays foundation of Akbar Chowk underpass, flyover projects

LAHORE:Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Tuesday laid the foundation stone of Rs3.10 billion Akbar Chowk underpass and flyover project and directed the LDA to complete it within the next 90 days.

The project, spanning a remarkable 700 meters for the flyover and 540 meters for the underpass, is designed to accommodate two lanes of traffic each day, serving the needs of commuters from Faisal Town, Johar Town, Kot Lakhpat, and other localities.

The LDA DG provided a comprehensive briefing to the CM, detailing the project's key features and benefits. It is worth-noting that the transparent tendering process has yielded notable cost savings amounting to millions of rupees. During a media interaction, the CM disclosed that an agreement was finalised with the PCB regarding the procurement of lighting equipment. In order to curtail significant expenses, the decision was made to refrain from renting the lights. He highlighted that a colossal sum of Rs600 million was spent on renting lights last year alone, while this year, the cost amounted to Rs500 million.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that the elections would be held whenever ordered, and he made it clear that he did not engage in any vindictive acts. “We anticipated that there would be numerous arrests, resulting in the transfer of some detainees to jails in other cities.” However, he emphasised that he would not allow any Lahore projects to be stalled because he was a proud citizen of Lahore. He instructed that the Akbar Chowk project be completed in 90 days rather than the originally scheduled four months. The project design was inherited from the previous government and was not modified; it was only launched, and they would try to complete it as soon as possible. The CM maintained that the expenditures on the proposed horse and cattle show were too high, and there were no sponsors. He noted that the cost of Rs900 million was too high. On the other hand, the Jashan-e-Baharan event was able to take place thanks to the support of sponsors, and the government did not have to allocate any funds towards it, he added.

US DELEGATION: A delegation led by Mr Chris R Holden, head of the Appropriations Committee of the California Legislative Assembly, called on caretaker chief minister at his office Tuesday and discussed the agreement to declare Punjab and California sister states and increasing cooperation in agriculture, information technology, education, tourism and policing sectors. The CM welcomed the proposed agreement and assured the delegation of taking expeditious steps to enhance cooperation between Punjab and California. Chris R Holden termed the agreement a good start, adding that California would cooperate with the Punjab government in different fields. Members of the California Assembly Ms Dloise Gomez, Mr Mike A Gipson, Ms Wendy Carrillo, Mrs Melanie Caldwell Holden, Dr Asif Mahmood, Mr Christopher Reyes, Ms Anna Goddard, Mr Willie Armstrong, Mr Michael Meeks, Mr Adriel Yang and others were included. Information Minister Amir Mir, former governor Ch Sarwar, chief secretary and related officials were also present.