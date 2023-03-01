Sri Lanka outlaws strikes as anti-tax protests spread

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka´s government said on Tuesday it was banning strikes in several key sectors, a day ahead of a planned one-day national stoppage called by unions to protest against painfully high taxes and utility bills.

Anger towards President Ranil Wickremesinghe is growing as his government slashes spending and hikes taxes to secure an IMF bailout after more than a year of economic and political upheaval.

Wickremesinghe´s office said he used his executive power to invoke an “essential services” order that effectively outlawed the planned trade union action. He declared “public transports, delivery of food or drink, or coal, oil, fuel, the maintenance of facilities for transport by road, rail or air... airports, ports and railway lines, as essential services with immediate effect,” a statement said.