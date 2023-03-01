Ukraine says Bakhmut fight ‘extremely tense’

KYIV, Ukraine: Ukraine said on Tuesday its troops were under mounting pressure in the battered frontline city of Bakhmut in the industrial east, a key prize for the Kremlin after months of brutal combat.

As the fighting raged, Moscow said it shot down Ukrainian drones targeting civilian sites in Russian territory while another one crashed near the capital. AFP aerial footage released on Tuesday showed almost all buildings in Bakhmut in ruins and smoke rising over the city once known for its sparkling wine production and salt mines.

“The situation around Bakhmut is extremely tense,” said the commander of Ukraine´s ground forces Oleksandr Syrskyi. “Despite taking significant losses, the enemy has dispatched its best-trained Wagner assault units to try to break through the defences of our troops and surround the city,” Syrskyi added, referring to the Russian mercenary group.

Bakhmut, which once had a population of around 70,000 people, has seen a gradual exodus and now only 5,000 civilians remain including some 140 children, the regional governor said this month.

“I think Bakhmut will most likely fall,” a Ukrainian soldier with the call sign “Fox” told AFP journalists in Bakhmut this week, conceding that Russian forces were making gains around the city.

“They say (Russians soldiers) are idiots, alcoholics and drug addicts,” the 40-year-old said. “But they have smart people there, people who know how to fight... They think, they learn, the same way we do.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who visited the devastated city in December, has said his forces would continue to fight for Bakhmut as long as possible. He has also urged allies to send more weapons to help Ukraine both hold the city and reclaim territory in the Donetsk region.

Analysts say the city holds more political importance than military value, with Moscow eager for any victory after months of slow gains in the east and setbacks elsewhere. Valerii, a Bakhmut resident told AFP that he had no intention of leaving the town, regardless of how fierce the fighting becomes. “My apartment is right over there. And honestly I will die in my apartment, or near my building. Where would we go? Who needs us?” he said.