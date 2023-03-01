Protesters storm stage at Taiwan massacre memorial

TAIPEI: Around a dozen demonstrators stormed a stage where Taipei´s new mayor was speaking on Tuesday, calling him a murderer and demanding he apologise for the blood shed during a 1947 massacre in Taiwan.

Protesters were furious that Mayor Chiang Wan-an was hosting the memorial service because his purported great-grandfather, president Chiang Kai-shek, oversaw the violent suppression nearly eight decades ago.

Carrying a white banner with the words, “kneel and apologise”, the protesters rushed towards Chiang, who turned his back on them while security guards swooped in and ushered the crowd away from the stage.