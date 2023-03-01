HK scraps one of world’s last Covid mask mandates

HONG KONG: Hongkongers will finally be able to leave home without a face mask from Wednesday, nearly 1,000 days after the pandemic mandate was imposed.
Face coverings will no longer be required indoors, outdoors or on public transport, the government announced, ending a measure that has become a relic globally as the world adjusts to living alongside the coronavirus. Hong Kong was one of the last places on Earth to enforce mask-wearing outside, with violators facing hefty fines.
