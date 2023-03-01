Quake killed more than 50,000 in Turkiye, Syria

BEIRUT: A devastating earthquake that struck Turkiye and Syria killed more than 50,000 people, in a toll revised by AFP that includes figures from both government and rebel-controlled parts of war-torn Syria.
A total of 5,951 people were killed across Syria, while Turkiye recorded 44,374 deaths after the February 6 earthquake. The new tally brings to 50,325 the total number of deaths caused by the disaster across both countries.
LAGOS: Nigeria’s ruling party candidate, former Lagos governor Bola Tinubu, extended his lead for the presidency on...
TOKYO: Japan´s space agency JAXA named its first new astronaut candidates in over 13 years on Tuesday, with a surgeon...
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka´s government said on Tuesday it was banning strikes in several key sectors, a day ahead of a...
MEXICO CITY: Mexico´s president on Tuesday accused the United States of meddling in his country´s internal affairs,...
KYIV, Ukraine: Ukraine said on Tuesday its troops were under mounting pressure in the battered frontline city of...
VIENNA: The UN nuclear watchdog confirmed on Tuesday it had detected particles of uranium enriched to 83.7 percent in...
