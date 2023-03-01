Quake killed more than 50,000 in Turkiye, Syria

BEIRUT: A devastating earthquake that struck Turkiye and Syria killed more than 50,000 people, in a toll revised by AFP that includes figures from both government and rebel-controlled parts of war-torn Syria.

A total of 5,951 people were killed across Syria, while Turkiye recorded 44,374 deaths after the February 6 earthquake. The new tally brings to 50,325 the total number of deaths caused by the disaster across both countries.