Egypt reopens newly restored historic mosque

CAIRO: Egypt’s historic mosque of al-Hakim bi-Amr Allah, named after the sixth Fatimid caliph and located in old Cairo, was reopened for visitors on Tuesday after renovations.
The renovation project for Egypt’s fourth oldest mosque and its second largest began in 2017 with a budget of 85 million Egyptian pounds ($2.8 million). The renovation, done in collaboration between Egypt’s antiquities authority and Bohra sect, included architectural restoration as well as maintenance to protect the walls of the mosque from the effects of moisture and salts.
