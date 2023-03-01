Liechtenstein’s oldest paper closing after 145 years

GENEVA: After 145 years chronicling the life and times of Liechtenstein, the tiny principality´s oldest daily newspaper announced on Tuesday that it would close down next month.

The Liechtensteiner Volksblatt, founded in 1878, is to call time in March because of a drop in subscriptions and advertising revenue in the Alpine microstate of 39,000 inhabitants, between Switzerland and Austria. “The fate is sealed: Volksblatt is discontinued,” the paper said after a unanimous decision by its board, concluding that the paper had no long-term economic viability.

“Advertising money is now flowing to companies like Google and Facebook -- and a constantly declining number of print subscribers is making life difficult for almost every newspaper,” it said in a press release. “At the same time, there is still not enough willingness to pay for digital news content.”