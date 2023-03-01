It seems safe to say that Pakistan’s ongoing state of affairs are hopelessly disordered. While the country is confronting a plethora of problems, the political parties are seemingly unaware of threats to the national interest. There appears no end to the tales of woe and misery from all corners of the country. Most worryingly, the foreign reserves have dropped to critical levels and international financial organizations seem reluctant to give us a bailout.

Meanwhile, the recent terror attacks by the TTP have shaken the people, adding national security problems to the economic catastrophe. Ironically, this situation is gesturing towards nothing but more socio-economic turmoil ahead. There must be an end to these mushrooming crises before they turn into an endless loop of trauma. These are national crises which need a national consensus to be addressed.

Mohsin Mumtaz

Chiniot