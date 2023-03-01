This letter refers to the news report ‘Dar okays four housing projects for overseas Pakistanis’ (February 26, 2023). There is no shortage of housing and real-estate opportunities for overseas Pakistanis. Nearly every public or private housing society has a reserved quota for them as they usually mean easy money for property dealers. There is a need to divert this money to the productive sectors of the economy. Real-estate speculation is a dead investment. Besides one-time construction activity, it does not generate income or employment. Furthermore, overseas Pakistanis do not need houses in Islamabad, Lahore or Karachi where they do not live and work. At the moment, the greatest need for housing is in the flood-affected areas of the country.

The expected foreign exchange inflow from real estate is illusory. The amount we spend on importing the construction materials and equipment results in a net outflow of forex. The previous government had given immunity and incentives for investment in housing, with little to no benefit for the overall economy. The results of the present schemes are unlikely to be any different.

Abdul Majeed

Islamabad