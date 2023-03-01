Remembering Carter

It has been reported that former US president Jimmy Carter, aged 98 and a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, having lived longer after leaving the White House than any former president in US history, is now in hospice care. We know that the achievements of Carter, as a humanitarian, were far greater than those of Carter as the president. He ventured the extra mile to try and bring an end to conflicts, promote peace and advance democracy and human rights in the global arena. In a world marked by relentless conflict, chaos, and climate change, one can only hope and pray that more international leaders of his stature may arise.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore