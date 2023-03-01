PTI’s senator arrives to finalise court arrest movement’s schedule

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and focal person for the ongoing ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ Senator Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhary arrived in Karachi on Tuesday on a three-day visit to Sindh.

Sindh opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh and other PTI leaders received him at the Jinnah Airport. Speaking to media persons outside the airport, Chaudhary said Pakistan was currently facing the most serious constitutional crisis, and today, the constitution had knocked on the doors of the court. If the constitution of Pakistan was violated, then there would a threat to the security of the country, he warned.

The senator said that until 1970, there was no constitutional system in Pakistan, and in 1971, Bangladesh separated from Pakistan, as at that time, a dictator had postponed the elections twice, and when elections were held and the results were not accepted. At this time, the present government and its handlers wanted to abrogate the constitution, he alleged.

Chaudhary said that an assassination attempt was made on Imran Khan, and there were still serious threats to Khan’s life, but he reached Islamabad from Lahore with his injuries. The PTI leader said that he was visiting Sindh to arrange a schedule regarding the Jail Bharo Movement. “Our movement is peaceful. We are presenting ourselves for arrest.”

Speaking to the media, opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh said that the schedule for all the districts of Sindh for the Jail Bharo Movement was to be set. “Sindh is ready for true independence. The PTI leaders and workers will happily go to jail. We salute our leaders who led the Jail Bharo Movement.”

Meanwhile, PTI Karachi President Aftab Siddiqui presided over a meeting of the PTI provincial assembly members and leaders at the Insaf House for a briefing for them about the action plan in connection with the Jail Bharo Movement. Siddiqui informed the MPAs that the PTI workers are ready for voluntary arrest and more people should be part of the arrest movement against inflation, cruelty and lawlessness.

He said that the PTI is a peaceful party. “We do not believe in vandalism, arson, or encirclement. We are neither afraid of jail nor will we take a step back. Those who expelled Imran Khan from the Prime Minister House couldn’t get him out of people’s hearts.” He said that the people know that Imran Khan was the only solution to get rid of the corrupt mafia in the country. The imported government had given nothing to the people but crises, he alleged.