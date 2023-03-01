Woman gunned down by ‘husband’ in Surjani

A woman was gunned down allegedly by her husband in Surjani Town on Tuesday. Shahida, 42, was murdered at her house in Abdul Raheem Goth.

Surjani Town SHO Basheer Ahmed said that taking action on the information they received, police rushed to the spot and found the woman critically wounded, adding that she was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police found that the victim and her husband Jabal Khan, believed to be a drug addict, used to argue on a daily basis. They said the couple had two sons, both of whom were married and working as labourers, while the husband was unemployed.

SHO Ahmed said Khan entered the house on Tuesday afternoon and started arguing with his wife, levelling allegations against her, adding that during the heated argument, the husband picked up his pistol and opened fire on Shahida before fleeing.

The officer said the woman suffered six bullets, adding that the locals tried to catch Khan but he resorted to aerial firing and managed to escape. The SHO said raids were under way to arrest the suspect.