Pink bus service to start operation on two new routes today

The Sindh transport department has announced the launch of two new routes of the People’s Pink Bus Service today.

The fleet of pink buses on the existing route of Model Colony to Tower will also be increased from today, according to a press statement issued by the transport department. This announcement was made in a meeting chaired by Minister for Information Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon regarding the People’s Bus Service.

Transport Secretary Abdul Haleem Sheikh, Sindh Mass Transit Authority Managing Director Zubair Chana, NRTC Project Director Sohaib Shafiq, Operations Manager Abdul Shakoor were also present in the meeting.

Memon said two new routes of the pink bus service are from Power Chowrangi to the Indus Hospital and Numaish Chowrangi to Sea View. He said more buses would be inducted into the fleet of the existing route of Model Colony to Tower as well.

He said the Pink bus service route would start from Power Chowrangi in North Karachi via Nagan Chowrangi, Shafiq Morr, Gulshan Chowrangi, Johar Morr, COD, Drig Road, Sharea Faisal, Shah Faisal Colony, Singer Chowrangi and Korangi No. 5 and would terminate at the Indus Hospital on Korangi Road.

He added that the Pink bus service will also start its operations on Route No. 10, which covers Numaish Chowrangi, MA Jinnah Road, Zaibunnisa Street, Metropole, Teen Talwar, Do Talwar, Abdullah Shah Ghazi shrine, Dolman Mall, McDonald and Clock Tower, Sea View.

Memon directed the Sindh Mass Transit Authority and the NRTC to complete the survey of more new routes of the People’s Bus Service in Karachi. He said that operations of the bus service up to Hawkesbay Road should also be examined. He directed that more new routes of People’s Electric Bus Service be started in Karachi as soon as possible.