Gold up Rs300/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs300/tola on Tuesday. According to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates reached to Rs194,400/tola.

Additionally, the price of 10 gram gold also went up by Rs257 to stand at Rs166,666. In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $2 to close at $1,810/ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,080/tola, with 10 gram silver rate staying the same at Rs1,783.26.