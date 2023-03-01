NBP full-year profit rises 8pc to Rs30.949 billion

KARACHI: National Bank Pakistan (NBP), the largest public sector bank in the country, on Tuesday reported 8 percent increase in its full-year net profit, showing a rise in its interest earned income.

In its consolidated statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the bank reported a net profit of Rs30.949 billion for the year that ended December 31, up from Rs28.760 billion during the same period the previous year.

The bank skipped any payout for this period. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at Rs14.49 a share, compared with Rs13.44 a share last year. The bank said its interest-earned income for the year rose to Rs503.575 billion, compared with Rs232.052 billion a year earlier. Interest expenses also remained higher at Rs386.474 billion from Rs134.284 billion a year ago.

The bank paid higher taxes of Rs32.648 billion during the period against Rs25.031 billion which decreased the profit margins. Commenting on the annual performance, the bank’s president/CEO(A), Rehmat Ali Hasnie, said the bank was pursuing a major organisational and technological transformation, product enhancement, digitalisation and initiatives for promoting financial inclusion, with a focus on commercial and rural segments.

In parallel with its business growth initiatives, the bank has also continued to progress via remediation of legacy issues. In the unconsolidated statement, the bank posted a pre-tax profit of Rs62.7 billion, depicting an annual increase of 18.7 percent. NBP said its fund-based net interest income was particularly strong. “Amidst the challenging macro environment, the bank has continued to provide support for its customers and clients in line with its vision.”

A 40 percent growth in average earning assets, coupled with margin expansion through higher policy rates, generated gross interest income of Rs503.3 billion i.e. 117 percent higher than Rs231.9 billion for 2021.

Average interest bearing liabilities of the bank reached Rs3,871.9 billion (2021:PKR 2,692.9 billion). Consequently, in the backdrop of higher average interest rate, its cost of funds, as per unconsolidated results, amounted to Rs386.5 billion. Accordingly, the net interest income for the year closed at Rs116.8 billion, depicting a year-on-year (YoY) increase of 19.7 percent.

NBP said despite a challenging business environment and lower trade activity, the bank had maintained its non-fund income stream that amounted to Rs36.7 billion (2021: Rs36.9 billion). Equity investments of the bank generated dividend income of Rs5.2 billion, 13.3 percent higher YoY.

The fee and commission income earned through banking operations amounted to Rs21.2 billion i.e. 18.8 percent higher YoY. The bank’s forex income for the year amounted to Rs7.4 billion, 14.4 percent higher YoY. Amid a lacklustre performance of the stock market, NBP could generate capital gains of Rs1.1 billion, as compared to Rs6.2 billion last year. The total income for the year as per the unconsolidated results amounted to Rs153.5 billion, Rs18.95 billion or 14.1 percent higher YoY.

NBP’s investment into its IT systems and upgrade of business premises, operating expenses for the year amounted to Rs78.2 billion (2021: Rs60.0 billion).

In 2022, the bank achieved a Rs5 trillion milestone in its balance sheet that grew by 36.2 percent to reach Rs5,240.4 billion, from Rs3,846.7 billion at the end of 2021. It makes NBP the largest bank in Pakistan in terms of total assets. The bank’s investment (net) increased by 79.4 percent to reach Rs3,477.4 billion, gross advances recorded 10.2 percent growth to reach Rs1,438.6 billion. With that growth, the bank’s advances-to-deposits ratio improved to 54 percent, as compared to 43 percent at the end of 2021. At the year end, NBP total deposits amounted to Rs2,666.2 billion, as compared to Rs3,019.2 billion at the end of 2021.

POL half-year profit up 31pc

Pakistan Oilfields Limited (POL) reported 31 percent rise in its half-year net profit on an increase in its revenue.

In a statement to the PSX, the company reported a net profit of Rs14.353 billion for the half-year that ended December 31, up from Rs10.922 billion the previous year.

The company also announced an interim cash dividend at Rs20 per share.

EPS came in at Rs50.57/share, compared with Rs38.48/share last year.

The company said its sales for the period increased to Rs32.283 billion, compared with Rs27.860 billion during the same period a year earlier. It paid Rs5.479 in exploration costs besides other expenses for the half-year.

For the quarter that ended December 31, the company declared its net profit at Rs5.953 billion, compared with Rs5.665 billion during the same period last year.

EPS for the quarter was recorded at Rs20.98 a share, as compared with Rs19.96 a share during the same quarter in 2021.