Consumption over development

LAHORE: Much needed infrastructure projects and repairs cannot be postponed the same way as a highly indebted family would not postpone fixing leaks on the roof until the debt is paid off.

Just as the leaks would damage the fixtures of the house and reduce its value drastically, in the same way delaying infrastructure projects would further weaken the economy. Our economic managers run from pillar to post to obtain consumptive foreign loans at high costs, but have never spent energy to obtain loans for much needed infrastructure projects that are commercially viable as well.

Private businesses in Pakistan borrow frequently from domestic and foreign sources by presenting bankable projects that have the potential to pay back the loans. Governments in Pakistan usually lack resources, which is the reason that most of the infrastructure is in shambles. Austerity is the buzzword of each government that comes to power. Unfortunately, this austerity is only applied on development spending. This has aggravated our economic situation and has constantly kept unemployment high.

Our politicians should understand that austerity should be in consumption and not development. Borrowing to run day to day affairs of the government is wasteful consumption, while debt taken to invest in projects whose future benefits outweigh repayment costs is prudent investment.

Pakistan has been facing social unrest for the past 35 years that has peaked now because the governments borrowed excessively for consumption and reduced the development investments drastically.

Luxury investments in Pakistan are plenty. The richest persons in Pakistan are either construction tycoons or stock brokers. Genuine businessmen have been relegated to lower positions.

The ruling elite irrespective of the party that is in power has never dared to reign in the construction and capital market tycoons. The return on investment in property is so high that now all industrialists worth their name have also jumped into this business.

Property tycoons have accumulated so much wealth that they can individually finance the largest infrastructure project. They have successfully evaded taxes aided by loopholes in our system. The construction sector is supported by the state on the plea that there is shortage of houses in Pakistan.

Benefits of this support however go to the rich that continue to construct luxury houses and apartments. The actual shortage of houses is in the poorer segments that continue to increase every year.

They at the most need residences on 5 to 10 marlas (120-240 square yards). It is high time that the government bans construction of all houses above 240 square yards. It should completely stop approval of new housing schemes in all big cities through legislation.

The government should devise ways to unlock this unproductive investment, and strictly allow only the construction of small houses needed by common man. There should be a complete ban on larger villas and instead property tycoons should be invited to participate in public-private partnership for developing infrastructure projects.

Their expertise in construction would also be useful in the execution of infrastructure projects. Experts should be taken onboard to prepare the feasibility of each project by taking into account the commercial interests of the private partners and the expected returns from each project. In the beginning, only high yielding projects should be undertaken to generate enough income to pay back their loans as well as profits to the sponsors.

Governments in Pakistan are shy of investing in mega infrastructure projects because they do not provide short-term economic stimulus. Mega projects launched by one government mature after the tenure of that government is over.

Investments in infrastructure promise high returns in the long run besides the creation of employment opportunities throughout the project cycle. Resources needed for mega projects are high, and the private sector is capable of arranging for these resources.

The feasibility must factor in expected inflation during the construction of the project. A delay of even one day should be subjected to heavy fines to ensure that the project is completed within its estimated cost.