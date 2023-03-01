Rupee weakens

KARACHI: The rupee fell against the dollar on Tuesday as investors were worried about a delay in the revival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programme, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the local unit ended at 261.50 per dollar, 0.60 percent weaker, than the previous close of 259.92. The domestic currency lost 2 rupees to settle at 267 per dollar in the open market. Dealers said the investors became uneasy as a result of the IMF program's delay.

“The IMF staff-level agreement (SLA) for the ninth review is still not complete as February has been ended. The markets are becoming more anxious. The SLA was supposed to be finished last week, but by the week's end, the Prime Minister had admitted that the IMF's terms would need 8 to 10 days to be finalised,” said a dealer.

It looks that the government is delaying, and the IMF may be holding off until the government has completed the necessary and agreed-upon tasks. The government has met the conditions to unlock funds from the IMF. It is likely to raise interest rates by 200-300 basis points at the monetary policy meeting on Thursday.

Funding from friendly countries is very critical this time around for the resumption of the IMF programme, as it is one of the key IMF’s demands. Disbursement from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar and China may be to the tune of over $5 billion (other than already committed or expected rollovers).

Given the severe decline in its external position, Pakistan may need to do some sort of debt adjustment even if some IMF or bilateral support materialises. The state of Pakistan's balance of payments suggests that a crisis has already set underway. Considering this, any funding obtained from bilateral or multilateral sources will need to be used to support letters of credit for imports as well as debt repayment. It suggests that, in the absence of relief for debt repayments or fresh financing, the drain on FX reserves is unlikely to stop.