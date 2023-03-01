Stocks end lower on rate-hike fears

Stocks closed lower on Tuesday as investors remained cautious of an upcoming monetary policy statement, which is now due on March 2 (preponed) as announced by the State Bank of Pakistan, traders said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index fell by 273.76 points or 0.67 percent to 40,510.37 points, against 40,784.13 points recorded in the last session. The highest index of the day remained at 40,854.82 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 40,444.67 points.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said a negative session was witnessed at the PSX. “The index opened with positive numbers but sentiments quickly shifted in support of bears as the market proceeded to trade in a red zone during most of the trading session,” it reported. “An anticipated rate hike in the upcoming monetary policy and political instability drove the index down to hit an intraday low of -347.77 points as investors chose to remain cautious while trading and kept on hunting for value stocks with high dividend yield, whereas decent volumes were observed across the board.”

KSE-30 index also decreased by 164.59 points or 1.07 percent to 15,186.94 points, compared with 15,351.53 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares decreased by 32 million shares to 126.319 million shares from 158.084 million shares. The trading value decreased to Rs5.648 billion from Rs5.718 billion. Market capital lowered to Rs6.272 trillion from Rs6.316 trillion. Out of 334 companies active in the session, 82 closed in green, 234 in red and 18 remained unchanged.

Nabeel Haroon, analyst at Topline Securities, said KSE 100 Index had remained under pressure during the trading session, which could be attributed to the monetary policy meeting on Thursday, where an increase in the policy rate of around 200bps is expected.

A major contribution to the index came from PSEL, HMB, BAFL, ENGRO and UPFL, as they cumulatively contributed 133 points to the index. On the flip side SYS, OGDC, PPL, POL and PSO, lost value to weigh down on the index by -251 points.

The highest increase was recorded in shares of Unilever Foods, which rose by Rs1,542.50 to Rs22,500 per share, followed by Pak Services, which increased by Rs130 to Rs2,095 per share. A significant decline was noted in shares of Rafhan Maize, which fell by Rs288 to Rs8,700 per share, followed by Sapphire Tex., which decreased by Rs78.46 to Rs1,006 per share.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said, “Stocks fell sharply lower on a slump in rupee and Moody’s downgrade on local and foreign currency issuer and senior unsecured debt rating to Caa3.”

He said a slump in the rupee and speculations over preponed SBP policy meeting on Mar 2 amid a hike in treasury bond yields last week on surging inflation had played a catalyst role in the bearish close.

Sectors contributing to the performance included E&P’s (-150.1 points), technology & communication (-93.8 points), OMCs (-42.1 points), cement (-26.5 points), and chemical (-11.9 points).

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 18.527 million shares which decreased by 4 paisas to Rs1.29 per share. It was followed by Oil & Gas Dev. with 5.333 million shares that fell Rs3.31 to Rs82.62 per share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included TPL Properties, Hub Power Co., TRG Pak Ltd, K-Electric Ltd., Pak Petroleum, Fauji Cement, Interloop Ltd., and Cnergyico PK. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts decreased to 36.886 million shares from 37.903 million shares.