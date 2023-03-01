Oil industry warns of collapse if issues not resolved

ISLAMABAD: Oil industry has said it would not survive if the government did not resolve the credit letters and customs duty issues, adjust the exchange rate losses, and approve an upward revision in its margins.

Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) in a letter written to Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Finance, Tariq Bajwa on Monday, told about the challenges faced by the oil industry, including the issuance of letters of credit or international payments and pricing of motor fuels. The industry sought immediate intervention to resolve the challenges.

OCAC said the establishment and retirement of credit letters has become critical due to the current economic situation. It pointed out that the Petroleum Division and Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) were coordinating with the central bank on behalf of the industry; however, the situation was critical and the industry witnessed cancellations of a few cargoes of finished products as well as crude oil.

Credit letter confirmation by foreign banks has become challenging due to the country risk, and several banks refuse to confirm the letters, whereas those issuing confirmations were doing so at very high rates (around 15 percent), the letter said.

For credit letter confirmation, some local banks have to provide USD collateral to the LC confirming bank (foreign bank) and the cost related to this collateral has to be borne by the local oil marketing company (around 15 percent per annum).

In some cases, local banks request importing company to deposit cash in advance for LC establishment creating liquidity challenges for the importer. Pinpointing the exchange losses, the letter mentioned that as per the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) decision, exchange losses incurred are recoverable through pricing. The Exchange Rate Adjustment Factor (ERAF) is computed based on exchange loss incurred by the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) in the previous fortnight.

The ERAF allows recovery of exchange losses to refineries and importing OMCs; however, exact recovery for industry (excluding PSO) was not ensured.

Since August 2022, OGRA has been “staggering” the recovery by reducing the ERAF computed in line with ECC decision. This has been done to manage prices and has delayed the recovery of exchange losses for the industry. ERAF computed by PSO for the second fortnight of February 2023 included amounts staggered by OGRA since August 2022.

The same was not allowed by OGRA and was reduced by Rs22.72/litre and Rs74.91/litre for mogas and HSD respectively. This reduction would lead to a projected short recovery of Rs32.64 billion for the industry for the said fortnight (based on the expected volume of 429,687,000 litres for mogas and 305,431,000 litres for HSD).

About the custom duty adjustment, the OCAC said that on imported PMG and HSD, it was fixed at 10 percent in the financial budget of 2022-23. As per approved pricing mechanism, custom duty too is recoverable through pricing and is computed based on provisional custom duty for PSO’s cargoes discharged in the previous fortnight.

This mechanism too allows recovery of custom duty for the refineries and importing OMCs, while an exact recovery for industry (excluding PSO) was not ensured. As per industry practice, custom duty is not paid by the industry at the time of import. Bonded product is stored at Custom Bonded Storages and is also moved through pipeline to upcountry locations.

Custom duty is paid based on demand, and payment for full cargo generally takes more than ten days after the product is imported, the letter said.

For February’s second fortnight, OGRA reduced the custom duty factor by Rs4.24/litre and Rs3.64/litre for Mogas and HSD respectively. This reduction will lead to a projected short recovery of Rs2.93 billion for the industry (based on expected volume of 429,687 KL for Mogas and 305,431 KL for HSD).

The letter also said that Rs6/litre margin was approved for OMCs by the ECC on October 31, 2022; however, it has not been fully incorporated in HSD price till date, and Re1/litre was outstanding.

This delay in revision of margin would cause a projected short recovery of Rs305 million for the second fortnight (based on expected volume of 305,431,000 litres for HSD).