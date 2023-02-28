Call to equip students with essential skills in changing times

Islamabad: Cambridge International has held Cambridge Principals Forums in Pakistan for the first time since the outbreak of coronavirus-19 pandemic with more than 509 leaders and educators from 411 Cambridge schools coming together at the events in three cities to discuss the theme ‘Ready for the World’.

Dr. Mark Winterbottom, a professor of education at the Faculty of Education, University of Cambridge, delivered the keynote speech in a session on "Positive classrooms, positive students: creating a positive learning environment." Participants discussed key topics such as creating student and teaching autonomy, how it helps students in developing world-ready skills and how it encourages teachers to create a positive learning environment for students in classrooms.

The keynote was followed by an informative panel discussion titled “Building Better Futures: developing world-ready skills in students." The diverse panels in all three cities included education thought leaders, industry experts as well as students from top universities who shared their perspectives on the skills students need to develop to navigate future challenges, and how education can help develop these skills. "As our world is rapidly changing, we must equip our students with essential skills that transcend academic achievements and prepare them for real-life experiences," said Uzma Yousuf, country director at the Cambridge International.

"By instilling these skills early on in a student's education journey, we are empowering them to traverse and solve the challenges of the future with confidence and resilience. Now, more than ever, we must prioritise the development of these skills in our students.” The organisers said Cambridge was breaking new ground in education once again. They said at the Principals Forum, an exciting announcement was made about the launch of an early years curriculum specifically designed for children aged 3-6. According to them, the internationally bench-marked curriculum developed by experts and based on cutting-edge research will give young learners a solid foundation to build on as they progress through their education journey. By mastering essential skills at an early age, students will be better equipped to tackle challenges and thrive in all aspects of their lives, from school to work and beyond. Cambridge is committed to setting the bar high for education, and this new Early Years curriculum is no exception!