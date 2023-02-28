Imran’s claim of Punjab govt partiality buried: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb Monday said PTI Chairman Imran Khan's claim of partiality of the Punjab caretaker government had been buried after the NA-193 Rajanpur by-elections.

"Imran Khan's accusation that the caretaker government cannot conduct transparent and impartial elections was buried," she said on her Twitter handle. The minister said it was a big success which Imran Khan had also acknowledged.

She said the PML-N had not fielded a candidate in NA-193 constituency in 2018 elections. The minister said for the first time on Sunday, 53,000 voters cast their votes for the PML-N in the constituency and thanked the party workers' participation.