Traders protest power cuts, heavy taxes

CHARSADDA: The office-bearers of traders’ unions and shopkeepers on Monday staged a protest outside the Wapda office and blocked the Charsadda-Mardan Road for traffic against the hours-long electricity loadshedding, heavy taxes and price-hike.
The protesters chanted slogans against the Wapda and demanded the government to end frequent power outages forthwith. Addressing the protesters, Mutahidda Shopkeepers president Hakimullah Khan, Tajir Ittehad president Iftikhar Hussain Saraf, All Traders Association president Lal Muhammad Khan said that they were experiencing the worst kind of electricity loadshedding.
