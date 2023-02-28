Customs healthcare team reaches Turkiye

PESHAWAR: A team from Customs Healthcare Society Pakistan has reached Turkiye to help those affected by the devastating earthquake. The team is led by Dr Asif Mahmood Jah, Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO), who also leads Customs Healthcare Society of Pakistan.
Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, honorary Media Coordinator for FTO for KP, said the team reached the Adiyaman area of Turkiye and launched relief activities there. It took around 1000 boxes of relief goods which would be distributed among affectees. The relief boxes contain essential goods including dry ration, warm clothes, socks and gloves.
