WHO donates mobile hospital, vehicles to KP Health Dept

PESHAWAR: World Health Organization Representative in Pakistan, Dr Palitha Mahipala, visited the Directorate General of Health Services Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday and handed over a mobile hospital along with other vehicles to the authorities.

In addition to the mobile hospital, two mini ambulances, as many mobile vaccination vans, one 2x2 ambulance for Bamburate, Kalash valley of Chitral area were provided to the provincial authorities.

Dr Palitha had visited the Bamburate valley of Chitral to assess the needs on the ground, after which a specific ambulance was designed for the hard-to-reach area.

A formal ceremony was organised at the Directorate General of Health Services. Dr Palitha Mahipala, Advisor to CM on Health Dr Abid Jamil, DG of Health Services Dr Shoukat Ali, additional director generals, directors, and others participated in the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Abid Jameel said that KP had suffered the most due to natural disasters. He said that the government of KP acknowledged the support of WHO in Covid and in recent flash floods as well.

Giving details of the assistance provided, Dr Palitha Mahipala said that WHO was extending support to the flood-affected districts to ensure the provision of quality healthcare services and also to improve mother and neonatal child healthcare services in the province.

The support includes safe delivery kits, ultrasound and CTG Machines, emergency trolley, essential medicines, labour, and operation theatre equipment, he added. Dr Palitha Mahipala also inaugurated the Nutrition Stabilization Center in District Headquarters Hospital, Timergera, Lower Dir. It would provide support in the management of children with Severe Acute Malnutrition with complications until stabilised.