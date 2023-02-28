Elections to be held on schedule: Tarar

By our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Interior and Legal Affairs (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar on Monday said elections should be held in the country as per schedule after fulfilling all legal formalities.

Speaking here at a press conference, he said two provincial assemblies were dissolved prematurely to satisfy a person’s ego. Establishing a caretaker government is a constitutional requirement for conduct of general elections and there are different stakeholders including the ministries of Interior and Finance in this process, who should be consulted for conduct of elections. Article 224 of the Constitution is related to time of elections and all constitutional formalities should be fulfilled for conduct of elections. It is a legal discussion and should be conducted at an appropriate forum, he maintained.

Tarar said four judges recused themselves from hearing the case related to elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab. Two judges separated themselves from the nine-member larger bench and two others expressed their reservations over it and their valid points should be answered.

The remaining five judges in the bench would decide about the maintainability and jurisdiction of the case as two higher courts had been already hearing the similar cases before the suo motu notice.

He said the economic condition did not allow the country to hold elections separately and a huge amount of money was required to conduct elections in two provinces. Budget was not earmarked in this fiscal year for conduct of elections and separate allocations would be made for it in the upcoming fiscal year. Imran Khan would be ultimately indicted in the Toshakhana case as he sold out state gifts worth billions of rupees in collaboration with his spouse, Farah Gogi and Ahsan Jamil Gujjar. The gang of four minted money after selling state gifts and through postings and transfers.

He said Imran Khan would have to be accountable in the parliament attack case and answer for his wrongdoings. A medical report, he said, had been submitted with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and it had been stated that Imran Khan would appear before it with certain precautionary measures.

On the question of Rajanpur by-election, he said the PMLN secured around 50,000 votes while the PPP candidate obtained almost 20,000 votes. In the 2018 election, the PMLN did not contest the election from this constituency while it scored very well during this by-election despite the fact that the PTI achieved sympathy vote after the demise of its ex-MNA from there.

Tarar said Imran Khan destroyed the economy of the country during his three-and-a-half-year tenure. He said the incumbent government came into power to save the country from bankruptcy and the economy would be back on the right track soon.

He said the PMLN had left a prosperous Pakistan in 2018, with reducing 18-hour load-shedding and completing several projects.