Governor, JUIF have hijacked KP caretaker setup: PTI

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial leaders on Monday accused KP Governor Ghulam Ali and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) of hijacking the caretaker setup and running the affairs of the province.

Speaking at a press conference, PTI KP spokesman Shaukat Yousafzai, Kamran Bangash, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Jhandad Khan and others alleged that JUIF chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, his brother, former chief minister Akram Khan Durrani and Governor Ghulam Ali and his mayor son and not Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan was running the caretaker setup.

The PTI leaders accused the JUIF of encroaching upon the authority of the caretaker government. They acknowledged that the caretaker chief minister was a gentleman but alleged that the caretaker government had become a hostage to JUIF and the minister were issuing statements that they felt were senseless.

They expressed reservations over the transfers and postings in police and bureaucracy and suspension of local government representatives, saying it was not the mandate of the caretakers.

"They are neither elected representatives nor have come for five years. They should restrict themselves to their constitutional role and refrain from indulging in matters not related to them," said Shaukat Yousafzai.

The PTI leaders said that the recent by-election in Rajanpur was a strong message to the federal government that the PTI's vote bank has recorded an increase. They alleged that the first political and economic crises was created and now a crisis in the judiciary was being created to serve the vested interest. They believed that PTI Jail Bharo Tehreek was a success.