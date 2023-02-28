Patel invites US health authorities for resumption of dialogue

ISLAMABAD: Requesting the resumption of the US-Pak Health Dialogue, Pakistani health authorities have invited their American counterparts to visit the country for the second leg of the dialogue to materialize various commitments made by the US Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) as well as US Agency for International Development (USAID), officials said on Monday.

“Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel has written a letter to the US Ambassador in Pakistan Donald Blome for the resumption of US-Pak health dialogue and invited officials from the USAID, DHHS as well as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the second leg of dialogue in Islamabad”, an official of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHS,R&C) told The News.

Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel led the Pakistani delegation, which visited the US Department of State in Washington, DC for the first leg of Pakistan-U.S. Health Dialogue on July 25, 2022, during which the establishment of a Pakistani CDC, global health security, childhood immunizations, COVID-19, maternal and child health, and non-communicable diseases were discussed. According to an official, during the dialogue, the US had announced a donation of 16 million doses of pediatric vaccines for Covid-19 to Pakistan in partnership with COVAX, on top of the 61.5 million adult vaccine doses already donated.

“An additional $20 million in USAID funding was committed to supporting vaccination efforts. The dialogue also highlighted the donation of four mobile testing labs by the United States through USAID to Pakistan’s National Institute of Health worth a total of $4.6 million. These labs strengthened Pakistan’s ability to diagnose Covid-19 and other communicable diseases, in the flood-affected areas of the country”, the official added. In addition, the U.S. CDC transferred the Pakistan Field Epidemiology Training Program to the Government of Pakistan and also committed that it will build upon this programme and other ongoing investments to support and coordinate strong disease surveillance and response systems.

“In this context, we would like to request your excellency for the resumption of US-Pak health dialogue, to further the cause to achieve better health outcomes for our community. I take this opportunity to extend an invitation to US delegates for the second leg of US - Pak dialogue”, the minister wrote and hoped that this structured health dialogue between US and Pakistan will serve as an important step to promote ties in Pakistan’s priority health agendas and to enhance bilateral trade and investment in the healthcare sector and cooperation in combating pandemics.