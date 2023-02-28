NA prorogued to meet on March 15

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Monday rescheduled the joint sitting of both the houses of Parliament to March 15 instead of February 28. Ashraf rescheduled the joint sitting using his powers under rule 4 of the Parliament (Joint sittings) Rules, 1973.

Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani expressed his strong annoyance over the absence of federal ministers in the House. During the House sitting on Monday neither the interior minister nor the state minister for interior was present to respond to a calling attention notice regarding the increasing crime rate in Islamabad.

Expressing his anger, the deputy speaker said no member was present during the House sitting on Friday and on Monday also there was no one in the House to represent the interior ministry. “The ministers do not seem to be taking the National Assembly seriously. The House can’t run this way,” he remarked. Later, the deputy speaker read the presidential order for prorogation of the National Assembly on completion of the agenda.

Earlier in a question hour, the House was informed that the government had prepared a National Clean Air Policy to tackle the increasing air pollution and recurring smog in major cities.

Replying to a question during the Question Hour, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman informed the House that the policy was aimed at formulating a framework for improving the air quality, citizens’ health, food security and reducing the annual death due to air pollution. The minister further said China had shown willingness to help Pakistan deal with the smog in line with the best practices being followed in Shanghai and Beijing. She said the National Electric Vehicle policy had also been formulated for conversion of fossil fuel vehicles to electric in order to reduce emissions.