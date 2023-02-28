Seven die in road accidents

LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 1,163 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these road accidents, seven people died, whereas 1,258 were injured. The statistics showed that 270 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 283 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list.
Islamabad: Cambridge International has held Cambridge Principals Forums in Pakistan for the first time since the...
Islamabad: The Islamabad Capital Police have put security on high alert in the federal capital during the visit of...
BAHAWALPUR: A four-day Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival under the auspicious of the Islamia University...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb Monday said PTI Chairman Imran Khan's claim of partiality of...
CHARSADDA: The office-bearers of traders’ unions and shopkeepers on Monday staged a protest outside the Wapda office...
ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq has said that if the Supreme Court wants to play a role in elections...
Comments