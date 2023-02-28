Chief secy orders crackdown on those causing pollution

LAHORE: As part of measures to control smog, the chief secretary Punjab has directed the relevant authorities to intensify the crackdown on those causing environmental pollution.

He gave this directive while presiding over a high-level meeting at the Civil Secretariat here on Monday. The additional chief secretary (home), administrative secretaries of various departments, including environment, industries, agriculture, local government, deputy commissioner Lahore and officers concerned attended the meeting while the deputy commissioners of Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur, Okara, Sahiwal, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Narowal and Faisalabad participated through video link.