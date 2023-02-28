Tough steps taken to stabilise economy, Dar tells ADB

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar Monday briefed the Asian Development Bank (ADB) executive directors about the tough measures taken by the government to stabilise economy.

The ADB delegation comprised LiuWeihua, ED for People’s Republic of China; Noor Ahmed, ED for Pakistan, Takahiro Yasui, ED for Japan; S Angmin Ryu, ED for Korea; Shunsuke Sakugawa, Adviser ADB; Ronald San Huan, Adviser ADB; and Yong Ye, Country Director ADB.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, secretary finance, and senior officers from the Finance Division participated in the meeting. Dar welcomed the delegation and appreciated the ADB’s role and support in promoting sustainable development in Pakistan.

He informed the delegation about the economic outlook of the country and challenges being faced by the country coupled with physical and financial losses due to devastating floods last year.

Dar apprised the delegation that the present government with its pragmatic policy decisions not only arrested the decline but also steered the economy towards stability and growth.

He also shared that the government had taken difficult decisions in key sectors, including the energy sector, in order to reduce budgetary and current account deficits and increase revenue generation.

He also informed them about the talks held with the IMF Mission and reiterated the commitment of the government to complete the existing IMF program and fulfill all the international obligations.

The delegation appreciated the reforms introduced by the government and policy decisions in important economic sectors for achieving sustainable economic development. The delegation also exchanged views on climate financing and environment protection and extended the ADB’s all-out support and cooperation to Pakistan.