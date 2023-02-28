Sherry demands full court on Article 63

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday demanded that the apex court constitute a full court bench on the issue of the interpretation of Article 63 to end the perception of “like-mindedness.”

In a series of tweets, the federal minister said that after the suo moto notice regarding the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the eyes of the nation were fixed on the Supreme Court.

Sherry Rehman said the political parties in the coalition government were making a legitimate demand from the honourable court to form a full court bench.She said that, on the issue of the interpretation of Article 63, the legitimate demand for a full court bench was also rejected.Sherry said that the country’s jurists, political parties, and ordinary citizens consider this decision controversial and tantamount to rewriting the Constitution.