Legislation can limit CJ’s discretion: expert

KARACHI: Legal expert Reema Omer says the powers of the Chief Justice of Pakistan for formation of a bench could be amended through legislation.

Expressing her views in a Geo News program ‘Aj Shaheb Khanzada Ky Sath’, Reema Omar, senior legal adviser (South Asia) of International Commission of Jurists said the additional notes of judges were raising questions on the discretionary powers of the chief justice. She maintained that as per international standards, bench formation has deep-rooted impacts; therefore, discretionary powers could not be entrusted to an individual.

She said it is the prerogative of the chief justice to decide about which case is to be heard, and when, judges and their number. She said these discretionary powers are not constitutional as they stems from the Supreme Courte rule, and can be amended through legislation.

Reema Omer asserted that the judges had shown courage by raising objections through additional notes to the chief justice’s jurisdiction for invoking suo motu. She added that the judges could face consequences for they may not be included in important benches in future.

One of the aspects of the independent judiciary is that it should be free of internal and external influence, Reema said. However, she said that full court should be formed on important constitutional matters. She said the KP and Punjab election case had turned controversial so the full court should hear it.