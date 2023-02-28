Two terrorists killed, two soldiers martyred in N Waziristan

RAWALPINDI/ISLAMABAD: Two terrorists were killed and two were captured during exchange of fire with security forces in general area Spinwam, North Waziristan District on Sunday.

According to an ISPR press release on Monday, the intense exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces in Spinwam, North Waziristan District in which two terrorists were killed and two were apprehended while two Pak soldiers also embraced martyrdom.

As per details stated in ISPR press release, a fire exchange took place between terrorists and Pak security forces in Spinwam, North Waziristan District where the troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location.

Resultantly, two terrorists were Killed while another two were apprehended. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the possession of terrorists who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens.

However, during intense exchange of fire, Sepoy lmran Ullah (age 25 years, resident of District Bajaur) and Sepoy Afzal Khan (age 21 years, resident of District Upper Dir) having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat. Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, said in ISPR press release.

Online adds: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has paid homage to the soldiers who embraced martyrdom in exchange of fire with terrorists in Spinwam North Waziristan.

In a statement on Monday he extended his condolence to the bereaved families of martyrs and prayed for the departed souls. The prime minister also paid tribute to the security forces for the successful operation against the terrorists. He said our armed forces and law enforcement agencies are like a rock wall against nefarious designs of terrorists. Shehbaz Sharif said entire nation salutes its martyrs and standing shoulder to shoulder with its security forces.