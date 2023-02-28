Usman, Imam win gold, bronze in International Grand Prix

KARACHI: Usman Chand and Imam Haroon won gold and bronze medals, respectively, in the Amir of Kuwait International Grand Prix being held in Kuwait.

In the skeet event for men, Usman scored 124 points (25, 25, 25, 25, 24) to win his career’s first international medal. In the skeet event for juniors, Imam scored 105 points (22, 19, 22, 19, 23) to win his career’s first medal at international level.

“Usman beat all the top shooters there including the bronze medallist of the last two Olympics and the gold medallist of the Asian Games,” said Secretary National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) Razi Ahmed while talking to ‘The News’.

He added that now Usman along with other shooters from Pakistan will participate in an ISSF World Cup in Doha, Qatar from March 4-13. Razi said that it was unfortunate that Usman could not win any medal in Asian Shotgun Cup in Kuwait as he lost in the semifinals.

Usman from Sialkot scored 26 points in the semifinal of Asian Shotgun Cup’s skeet event to take sixth position among the 22 top shooters from the world. “Imam from Lahore is a big find as this was his first international achievement,” said Razi.

He added that Imam was sent in January for training in Kuwait under the sponsorship of Asian Shooting Confederation and that training helped him a lot.