Australian women cricketers hailed as among greatest ever

SYDNEY: Australia’s all-conquering women cricketers were hailed Monday as among the greatest sporting teams the country has ever produced after winning yet another Twenty20 World Cup.

Meg Lanning’s side beat hosts South Africa by 19 runs at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday to lift the trophy for a sixth time in the last seven tournaments.

“Don Bradman had the Invincibles. Meg Lanning has the Immortals,” said The Australian newspaper. “Where Bradman’s legendary team was labelled as such just for one tour of England after the war, the Australian women’s team is now an era of unprecedented world domination.”

Australia were already reigning 50-over World Cup champions and they won the inaugural Commonwealth Games gold medal last year. “It’s a spectacular achievement and one that has been criminally underappreciated in recent weeks,” the broadsheet added. “For this Australian team not to be nominated for the Laureus World Sports Awards is a disgrace and makes a mockery of the once-prestigious awards.”

The England women’s football side has been nominated for this year’s Laureus team award, along with five others, including the French men’s rugby team and Formula One’s Red Bull. But Lanning’s world-beaters were overlooked. The Sydney Morning Herald lauded them as one of the all-time greats.