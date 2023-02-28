Communist rift plunges Nepal’s ruling coalition into crisis

KATHMANDU: Splits within Nepal’s communist-dominated ruling coalition plunged the Himalayan nation into crisis on Monday as a Marxist-Leninist party said it would withdraw support after the Maoist prime minister backed an opposition candidate for the presidency.Nepal has had 11 governments since it abolished its 239-year-old monarchy in 2008 and became a republic. It is due to appoint its next president on March 9.

Current Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, a former Maoist guerrilla leader in the mountainous nation sandwiched between China and India, has held the post three times.Elected in December, the prime minister - who still goes by his nom de guerre Prachanda - formed a seven-party coalition comprised of his own Maoist Centre party, the Communist Unified Marxist-Leninist (UML) party and five other smaller groups. Last week, Prachanda infuriated the UML by pledging support for the opposition Nepali Congress party’s presidential candidate, Ram Chandra Paudel.