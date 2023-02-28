Syria landmine blasts kill 10 truffle hunters

DAMASCUS: Landmines planted by jihadists killed 10 civilians in central Syria on Monday, state media reported, in the latest in a wave of deadly incidents involving truffle hunters.

“Nine citizens were killed and two others injured” when a landmine left by Islamic State (IS) group militants blew up, the official SANA news agency said. It said the victims had been “on the hunt for truffles in the eastern countryside of al-Salamiyah” in Hama province.

SANA later said that another mine left by IS exploded in the same area, “killing one citizen and injuring 10 others”. At least 112 people, 92 of them civilians, have been killed while hunting for the desert delicacy, either in IS attacks or landmine blasts, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor. Many Syrians forage for desert truffles, which are in season from February to April, to sell at high prices and help make ends meet in the war-torn country.