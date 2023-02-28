Russia in firing line at top UN rights, disarmament meets

GENEVA: Russia faced strong criticism over its action in Ukraine on Monday as the top UN rights body and a global disarmament forum met, amid warnings that rights worldwide were backsliding.

Days after the United Nations General Assembly in New York voted overwhelmingly to demand Russia withdraw from Ukraine immediately, Moscow´s war also dominated the opening of the UN Human Rights Council and Conference for Disarmament sessions in Geneva.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine has triggered the most massive violations of human rights we are living today,” UN chief Antonio Guterres told the rights council on the first day of a record six-week session.

Seventy-five years after the signing of the Declaration of Human Rights, UN rights chief Volker Turk meanwhile decried the re-emergences of “the old destructive wars of aggression from a bygone era with worldwide consequences, as we have witnessed again in Europe with the senseless Russian invasion of Ukraine”.

Montenegro´s President Milo Djukanovic, among nearly 150 ministers and heads of state and government set to address the Human Rights Council this week, cautioned that “Russian aggression is a test for the entire world.”