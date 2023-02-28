Customs healthcare team reaches Turkiye

PESHAWAR: A team from Customs Healthcare Society Pakistan has reached Turkiye to help those affected by the devastating earthquake.
The team is led by Dr Asif Mahmood Jah, Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO), who also leads Customs Healthcare Society of Pakistan.Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, honorary Media Coordinator for FTO for KP, said the team reached the Adiyaman area of Turkiye and launched relief activities there.It took around 1000 boxes of relief goods which would be distributed among affectees. The relief boxes contain essential goods including dry ration, warm clothes, socks and gloves.
KARACHI: Sindh High Court on Monday granted protective interim bail to the former president of the National Bank of...
LAHORE: A writ petition was filed in the Lahore High Court on Monday seeking contempt proceedings against Pakistan...
BARA: The traders here on Monday staged a protest on the second day to put pressure on the police to recover the Rs3.3...
JAMRUD: Unidentified armed men travelling in car shot dead a man in Jamrud, police said on Monday.Cops said Sabir...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries and Revenue Muhammad Adnan Jalil has directed the...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Imdadullah Bosal has said that census is imperative for better...
Comments