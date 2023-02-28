Protest continues against robbery in Bara

BARA: The traders here on Monday staged a protest on the second day to put pressure on the police to recover the Rs3.3 million cash and 25 tola gold looted from a jewellery shop in Bara Bazaar the other day.

The members of the Bara Traders Union also blocked the Pak-Afghan Highway to traffic. Soon after the incident, the police had reached the place and launched a search operation in which two alleged dacoits were nabbed while the other criminals escaped.

The traders in Bara Bazaar have been staging the protest against the robbery for the last two days. They blocked the Pak-Afghan Highway to all kinds of traffic for hours. Addressing the protesters, the traders said the tribal people were facing robberies, target killings and extortion after the ex-Fata was merged into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“We want a peaceful atmosphere in Khyber district as the lawlessness and rising crimes have forced the traders and business community to move their businesses to other districts,” a trader said.

The protesters said the traders paid the taxes to the government for the restoration of peace and security and they should be protected.Later, police officials including DSP Nawaz Afridi, SHO of Bara Shamshad Afridi, SHO of Landikotal Akbar Afridi and others held talks with the traders. The police assured the traders that the culprits would be arrested soon and brought to justice. After the talks, the protesters dispersed peacefully and reopened the Pak-Afghan highway to traffic.