Armed men kill citizen in Jamrud

JAMRUD: Unidentified armed men travelling in car shot dead a man in Jamrud, police said on Monday.
Cops said Sabir Khan, son of Laeeq Khan, who was employed with the Bus Rapid Transit, was targeted and killed at Kharkiabad Bypass in the Jamrud area late Sunday night.Sabir Khan was going home from Jamrud Bazar when the gunmen traveling in a car opened fire on him, leaving him dead on the spot. The accused fled the scene after committing the crime.Police registered a case against unidentified killers and launched an investigation.
