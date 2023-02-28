Officials directed to expedite revenue collection

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries and Revenue Muhammad Adnan Jalil has directed the Revenue Department to improve its performance and expedite revenue collection.

He said this while presiding over a briefing on the Revenue Department at the Civil Secretariat here on Monday.The provincial minister clarified that the first priority of all government departments should be achieving 100 percent of the set goals.

He directed officials to remove the encroachments from the state land and submit its correct records as soon as possible.The caretaker minister said there was no doubt that these encroachments date back to 2008 or even beyond that and the series of litigation is also going on it, but the department’s first responsibility was to make strict decisions on the encroachments.He also directed authorities to submit the complete record of the vehicles of the department, including those used in various projects.