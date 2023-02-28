Census termed must for better planning

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Imdadullah Bosal has said that census is imperative for better development planning and resource allocation.

The chief secretary expressed these views while presiding over the Provincial Census Coordination Committee meeting here on Monday.The provincial census commissioner, additional chief secretary, relevant administrative secretaries and others attended the meeting while commissioners and deputy commissioners participated in the event through a video link.

The meeting reviewed preparations and arrangements for the 7th National Housing and Population Census (first digital census) in which officials from education and other government departments would participate.

The participants were informed that the facility of self-enumeration had also been introduced under which all individuals can submit their data on the online web portal of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. However, from March 1 to April 1, 2023, enumerators will go door-to-door to collect information.

Highlighting the importance of the census, the chief secretary said that it is a national duty and enumerators should be provided with all necessary facilities to carry it out efficiently.He said the cooperation between enumerators and respondents was essential and hoped that the first digital census would ensure data quality.

The chief secretary urged all the stakeholders to jointly take steps to play a meaningful role in the entire census process.