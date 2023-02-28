Punjab, Sindh CMs mull over provincial harmony

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab and Chief Minister Sindh agreed to take a joint and effective action against criminals present in Kacha area.
The decision was taken in a meeting held between the two chief ministers at CM Office here on Monday. Both the CMs discussed matters of mutual interest, the general situation and increasing relations between provinces.
It was agreed to further promote interprovincial harmony while issues related to the joint operation in the Kacha area of Punjab and Sindh were also discussed. It was agreed that the criminal elements in the Kacha area would be dealt with iron hands and the operation would be brought to a logical conclusion.
Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi emphasised that Pakistan comprises four units, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, and belongs to all its citizens. He stressed that all Pakistanis must work together to advance the nation and move towards a more prosperous future.
The need for unity and harmony has never been greater, stated Naqvi. He called upon all citizens to put aside their differences and work towards a common goal of interprovincial harmony and cooperation. He emphasised that only through unity and collaboration can Pakistan move forward towards progress and prosperity.
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah extended his good wishes to Mohsin Naqvi and underscored the importance of interprovincial harmony. He called on all Pakistanis to set aside their differences and unite to promote harmony and cooperation between provinces. CM Shah emphasised that working together for the greater good of the nation was vital to realising Pakistan’s true potential.
HOSPITAL SCHEMES: Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed to expedite the completion of ongoing public sector hospital schemes to ensure that the best healthcare facilities were provided to the public without delay.
During a meeting held at his office to review progress on the Nishtar Hospital-II Multan project, the CM emphasised the need to dispose of all allied matters in order to operationalise the hospital as soon as possible.
