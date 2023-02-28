‘Media trial’ of colleague: University teachers threaten class boycott

PESHAWAR: The university teachers’ representative bodies have rejected the Governor Inspection Teams (GIT) report as baseless and illegal, which, they alleged, was aimed at victimizing a teacher for raising his voice for the rights of his community and demanded the government to nullify the report and stop media trial of the teacher or else they would go on complete strike and boycott the classes.

The Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) and Peshawar University Teachers Association (PUTA) called their emergency meetings after a story about the report appeared in The News the other day.

PUTA after the decision taken in the meeting held on Sunday night observed a token strike on Monday. The teaching fraternity wore black ribbons on their arms to express concern about the report.

According to PUTA office-bearers, the court has already declared GIT inquiries in matters concerning universities as illegal. “The inspection team should show some wisdom instead of harassing and torturing academicians. It should direct its energies to the maladministration in the universities, particularly at the University of Peshawar,” the press release issued after the meeting stated.

It stated that the GIT report showcased the body as a state within the state by overriding the constitution of the country, which clearly guaranteed freedom of speech to every citizen. The GIT should not make a mockery of itself by unwisely quoting civil service statutes, which did not apply to a university service because as an autonomous institution, the press release further stated.

The PUTA alleged that the GIT served as a puppet of former provincial minister for higher education Kamran Bangash and the administration of the University of Peshawar, which has been taking every illegal step to undermine PUTA as a representative of the teaching fraternity of the university.

Meanwhile, FAPUASA’s central officials, provincial presidents and general secretaries and the presidents and secretaries of various universities participated in an emergency meeting to discuss the issue. The meeting declared the GIT report as a bid for the character assassination of the body’s central president Prof Dr Jamil Ahmad Chitrali.

The participants said that Dr Jamil Chitrali had been punished for raising his voice for the rights of teachers. They said that the report was baseless and the government should nullify it and cancel the so-called inquiry at the earliest.