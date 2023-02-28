 
close
Tuesday February 28, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

Obituary

By Our Correspondent
February 28, 2023

NOWSHERA: Prominent religious scholar Maulana Abdul Samad passed away on Monday.Funeral prayers for the deceased will be offered at Pir Sabaq at 10 am today.The deceased was the elder brother of Qari Bashir Ahmad Madani and Rehbar-e-Shariat and Pir Tariqat of Khanqah Pir Sabaq Sharif.

Comments